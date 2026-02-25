CM Stalin hails Nallakannu’s legacy, last rites to be held with full state honours

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and announced that his last rites would be conducted with full state honours and a red salute.

Hailing him as a guiding light for society, Stalin said Nallakannu had dedicated his life to the welfare of the working class and that his memory would remain etched forever in the hearts of the people.

Recalling DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s fondness for Nallakannu, Stalin quoted Kalaignar as saying, “Though I do not have proper vision in one eye, I have another in my heart — that is Nallakannu.” He also recalled that Nallakannu shared a close friendship with Kalaignar and stood shoulder to shoulder with him in struggles against repressive laws such as POTA, ESMA and TADA.

Stating that Nallakannu was a great fighter of his times, Stalin said he sacrificed most of his life for the country’s freedom and the welfare of the working class. “No matter how many hardships he faced like prison, torture and a life filled with pain, he stood firm in his ideology. He was a political volcano with the fire of ideology within, yet carried himself with a calm demeanour,” he said.