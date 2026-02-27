Madras HC suggests online system for political parties to seek nod for rallies

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested introduction of an online system for enabling political parties to submit applications for permission to hold meetings and said ‘a first come, first served’ method could be adopted if multiple parties seek permission to hold events at a particular venue.

The first division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan made the suggestion when a petition, filed by the TVK, challenging certain provisions of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the state government came up for hearing. The court directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit to the petition within three weeks, and adjourned the hearing accordingly.

The petition, filed by TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmalkumar, prayed for the court to stay the operation of clauses 6 (c) and 8 (g) 1 of the G.O. issued on January 5, 2026, and declare the clauses as illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and violative of the principles of natural justice, and consequently, direct the respondents to notify a fresh SOP.

Senior counsel P V Balasubramaniam, representing the petitioner, submitted that certain provisions are discriminatory as they adopt a “differential treatment” to recognised and unrecognised parties. He alleged that the SOP passes the responsibility of ensuring safety and security of the participants and crowd control on to the organisers of the event.