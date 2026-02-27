TN Assembly elections: DMK may give 28 seats to Congress

CHENNAI: Amid a quiet tug-of-war between DMK and Congress over sharing of seats for the Assembly poll, the DMK is likely to offer 28 seats to the national party, sources said. The ruling party may invite Congress for talks in the next few days to finalise the deal. “There would be a nominal increase. We may offer up to 28 seats,” a senior DMK leader told TNIE.

DMK may finalise seat-sharing agreements with all its allies in a week’s time before the commencement of nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, including for six MP seats from Tamil Nadu.

Although DMK and Congress have not come to a consensus on the number of seats, both parties would find a common ground and seal the alliance talks, party sources said.

“We (DMK and Congress) will find a common ground. It would not be possible for DMK to accommodate new entrants into the alliance if we increase the seats substantially for the Congress party,” the senior DMK leader said.