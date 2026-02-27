Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly elections: DMK may give 28 seats to Congress

DMK may finalise seat-sharing agreements with all its allies in a week before the commencement of nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo | Express)
Prabhakar Tamilarasu
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Amid a quiet tug-of-war between DMK and Congress over sharing of seats for the Assembly poll, the DMK is likely to offer 28 seats to the national party, sources said. The ruling party may invite Congress for talks in the next few days to finalise the deal. “There would be a nominal increase. We may offer up to 28 seats,” a senior DMK leader told TNIE.

DMK may finalise seat-sharing agreements with all its allies in a week’s time before the commencement of nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, including for six MP seats from Tamil Nadu.

Although DMK and Congress have not come to a consensus on the number of seats, both parties would find a common ground and seal the alliance talks, party sources said.

“We (DMK and Congress) will find a common ground. It would not be possible for DMK to accommodate new entrants into the alliance if we increase the seats substantially for the Congress party,” the senior DMK leader said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Tamil Nadu Congress tells leaders to stop commenting on alliance
Congress
DMK
TN assembly elections

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com