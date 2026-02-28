9-year dharma yuddham ends at Arivalayam

CHENNAI: The nine-year-old dharma yuddham (righteous war), the term preferred by three-time interim chief minister O Panneerselvam (75) for his battle to regain his position in the AIADMK, came to an end on Friday at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of his mothership’s arch-nemesis DMK.

Joining a political party he has opposed throughout his political career spanning more than five decades may not have been an easy decision for Panneerselvam, which was evident from his oscillation and the many rounds of discussions he held with supporters in deciding the next move.

The delay, which seemed never-ending and contributed to the allegation that he was not a decisive leader, pushed many of his supporters to part ways. Some even joined the DMK in the past couple of months.

Last month, former AIADMK MLA Kunnam T Ramachandran, one of Panneerselvam’s supporters, backtracked from his decision to join the DMK at the eleventh hour, stating that he could not betray late CM J Jayalalithaa’s soul. Panneerselvam, in contrast, seems to have made peace with his decision to join the DMK despite owing his entire political life, including the opportunity to be CM, to the late CM.

He served as chairman of Periyakulam municipality (1996–2001) and then entered state-level politics as an MLA. His organisational work in Theni and Periyakulam and loyalty to party leadership helped him secure ministerial portfolios.