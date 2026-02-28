Are you not ashamed, AIADMK asks OPS; Sasi blames Edappadi

CHENNAI/MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI: O Panneerselvam joining the DMK has evoked harsh response from the AIADMK, with the party’s IT wing, in a post on X, asking the former chief minister “Are you not ashamed?”

It said Panneerselvam, who was once running a small tea shop, was given a political life by the AIADMK and its late supremo J Jayalalithaa, who made him an MLA, a minister and even chief minister.

It also asked him to stop using Jayalalithaa’s photograph, which AIADMK cadre usually carry in their shirt pocket as a mark of respect.

Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala, who recently launched her own party, termed Panneerselvam’s decision to join the “evil force” DMK is unfortunate and wrong. However, she indirectly blamed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the present situation, without naming him.

In Thoothukudi, Panneerselvam’s supporters, including S Yesadurai, condemned him for betraying AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

“We followed him (OPS) for the past five years with a dream to reunite AIADMK. However, he has left us all midway,” Yesadurai said.

Meanwhile, Pannerselvam’s supporters in Theni celebrated the day by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

They expressed confidence that the DMK would secure victory in all four Assembly constituencies in Theni district in the coming election.

VCK president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, while addressing reporters in Madurai, said Panneerselvam has earned his respect by joining DMK instead of joining the BJP.

Thirumavalavan said OPS’s attempts to reunite AIADMK factions were not fruitful. Panneerselvam, who grew up in a Dravidian party (AIADMK) under Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran, has now joined another Dravidian party (DMK), he added.