DMK-Cong seat talks to begin today; Left offered four each, CPI ‘disappointed’

CHENNAI: After days of back-and-forth discussions between the DMK and Congress, the ruling party has officially invited Congress to begin formal seat-sharing discussions on Saturday.

Sources from both the parties confirmed the talks will begin on Saturday at Anna Arivalayam, where the members of the committee of both the parties, formed to hold the talks, will begin the discussion.

While both the parties are yet to find a common ground, DMK sources said the seats would be finalised soon, and if necessary, leaders of both the parties would start a parallel discussion to iron out differences, and move ahead for the Rajya Sabha election.

Meanwhile, DMK held talks with the CPI and CPM on Friday. While CPI has demanded 10 seats, CPM demanded 12, which is higher than the six each that they contested in 2021. However, sources who were part of the discussion told TNIE both CPI and CPM were offered only four seats each.