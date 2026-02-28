PMK founder Ramadoss urges ECI to freeze ‘mango’ symbol

CHENNAI: Amid the continuing power struggle between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, the former has approached the ECI seeking the freezing of the party’s ‘Mango’ symbol ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections In his petition, Ramadoss urged the ECI to take immediate steps to prevent confusion among party cadre, as both factions are claiming leadership of the PMK. He said freezing the symbol would help avoid internal conflicts and ensure clarity among voters.

After Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s consultation with stake holders, a team from Ramadoss’ faction, met him and handed over a petition in this regard.