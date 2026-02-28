PMK founder Ramadoss urges ECI to freeze ‘mango’ symbol

CHENNAI: Amid the continuing power struggle between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, the former has approached the ECI seeking the freezing of the party’s ‘Mango’ symbol ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections In his petition, Ramadoss urged the ECI to take immediate steps to prevent confusion among party cadre, as both factions are claiming leadership of the PMK. He said freezing the symbol would help avoid internal conflicts and ensure clarity among voters.
After Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s consultation with stake holders, a team from Ramadoss’ faction, met him and handed over a petition in this regard.
In his representation, Ramadoss said he was reappointed as president by the party’s general council on December 29, 2025, and that this decision had already been formally communicated to the ECI. Ramadoss also pointed out that a civil suit (OS No. 664 of 2026) concerning the party’s leadership is currently pending before a competent court. He contended that certain earlier communications and documents recognising office-bearers had lost their validity in view of the internal dispute and the changes made to the party’s executive structure in May 2025.
Ramadoss warned that permitting both groups to use the same symbol could create law and order issues and undermine the conduct of free and fair election.