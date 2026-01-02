Congress skips Vaiko’s equality march over LTTE leader's photo on invite; other DMK allies participate

TIRUCHY: The Congress party on Friday boycotted the ‘Equality March’ led by MDMK founder Vaiko, which was flagged off by Chief Minister MK Stalin from Tiruchy to Madurai, citing objections to the contents of the event invitation.

Congress leaders said the party decided to stay away after the invitation allegedly carried a photograph of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. Sources said even local Congress functionaries did not attend the event in protest. However, no such photographs were seen at the venue, and none were displayed on banners or flex boards erected inside the premises.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tiruchy City Congress president Rex confirmed the boycott, stating that the decision was taken solely based on the invitation. "We were uncomfortable with the image used in the invite, and hence chose not to participate," he said.

Despite the absence, several other constituents of the DMK-led alliance were present at the flag-off. VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan and Indian Union Muslim League leader Khader Mohideen participated in the event, along with leaders and cadres of the CPI and CPM, local body representatives and members of the public.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, whose name featured on the invitation, did not attend. MNM general secretary A Arunachalam, during his stage speech, said Haasan was out of the country at the time.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Vaiko said the Equality March was aimed at strengthening the DMK-led alliance and ensuring its return to power in the 2026 Assembly elections. He described the padayatra as a political and ideological mobilisation to counter divisive forces and consolidate secular and social justice-oriented voters across the State.

When TNIE on Friday tried to contact Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai over a call, he was not available for a comment.