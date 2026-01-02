Fight against narcotics should become a collective social responsibility, says TN CM Stalin in Tiruchy event

TIRUCHY: Cautioning over drug abuse and its indirect glorification in cinema and culture could devastate the future of young people, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said on Friday, adding that the fight against narcotics should become a 'collective social responsibility'.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the Equality March, led by MDMK founder Vaiko in Tiruchy, a city he described as a historic crucible of the Dravidian movement.
"Highlighting the ill effects of drugs is necessary. Glorifying intoxication in creative works can destroy an entire generation," Stalin said, urging artistes and filmmakers to act with social responsibility.
Detailing the State’s crackdown on narcotics, Stalin said Tamil Nadu Police, in coordination with Central agencies and neighbouring States, had seized over one lakh narcotic tablets in the past few months from districts such as Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet.
"Those involved in these cases have links across States like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana, and even international networks involving nationals from Nigeria and Senegal," he said, underlining the scale of organised drug trafficking.
He said drug syndicates were exploiting ports, inter-state routes and porous borders to move narcotics, and stressed that Central agencies must tighten surveillance at entry points, while States work together to prevent cross-border trafficking.
While enforcement had yielded results, the Chief Minister said rehabilitation and social intervention were equally crucial.
"Addiction can be overcome only when those affected recognise the harm and are supported by families and society," he said, calling on parents, teachers and social media influencers to actively guide youth away from substance abuse and the lure of easy money through online platforms.
Referring to recent incidents of attacks by religious fundamentalists during Christmas Eve, Stalin warned against what he termed the "more dangerous intoxication of divisive religious politics."
He accused certain Union ministers and leaders in positions of power of indulging in hate speech that fuels caste and religious polarisation, creating fear among minorities and marginalised communities.
Praising Vaiko’s stamina and ideological commitment at 82, Stalin, however, appealed to him to safeguard his health.
"Your ideals are larger than this march. Your well-being matters to all of us," he said, adding that the responsibility of carrying the movement forward rested with younger cadres.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko's 11-day padayatra began from Tiruchy on January 2, covering over 160 km via Viralimalai, Melur and will reach Madurai on January 12.
In all the days, district functionaries from throughout Tamil Nadu will join him at scheduled spots.