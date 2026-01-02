Fight against narcotics should become a collective social responsibility, says TN CM Stalin in Tiruchy event

TIRUCHY: Cautioning over drug abuse and its indirect glorification in cinema and culture could devastate the future of young people, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said on Friday, adding that the fight against narcotics should become a 'collective social responsibility'.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the Equality March, led by MDMK founder Vaiko in Tiruchy, a city he described as a historic crucible of the Dravidian movement.

"Highlighting the ill effects of drugs is necessary. Glorifying intoxication in creative works can destroy an entire generation," Stalin said, urging artistes and filmmakers to act with social responsibility.

Detailing the State’s crackdown on narcotics, Stalin said Tamil Nadu Police, in coordination with Central agencies and neighbouring States, had seized over one lakh narcotic tablets in the past few months from districts such as Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet.

"Those involved in these cases have links across States like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana, and even international networks involving nationals from Nigeria and Senegal," he said, underlining the scale of organised drug trafficking.