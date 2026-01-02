'Literature remains deep & enduring reservoir of human experience'

CHENNAI: The third edition of the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman was held on a solemn and celebratory note, reaffirming the enduring role of literature in shaping public thought and cultural discourse. The event was hosted by the The New Indian Express Group and brought together writers, poets, intellectuals and members of the literary community from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of The New Indian Express Group, said the award was a tribute to writers who wield the pen with courage, imagination and integrity. He recalled the legacy of the group’s founder Ramnath Goenka, describing him as a steadfast believer in the power of the printed word, not merely as a vehicle for news, but as an engine of ideas and an instrument of change.

“For Ramnath Goenka, sahitya was the soul of a nation,” Sonthalia said, noting that literature records history, shapes the present and influences the future. He added that the Sahitya Samman seeks to carry forward this vision by recognising writing that enriches public life and democratic discourse.