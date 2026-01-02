Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman 2025 celebrates four voices in Indian literature

The RNGSS 'Lifetime Achievement' award was conferred on Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara, one of India’s most revered literary figures.

A Kannada writer, thinker, playwright, folklorist and theatre activist, Kambara’s work has drawn deeply from folk traditions and oral histories to bridge the classical and the contemporary. Over decades, his writing, scholarship and cultural leadership have expanded the horizons of Kannada literature and Indian theatre, giving enduring form to voices and ethical questions often left outside the written canon.

The RNGSS 'Best Non-Fiction' award went to Sudeep Chakravarti for Fallen City: A Double Murder, Political Insanity, and Delhi’s Descent from Grace.

The book combines forensic reporting with moral urgency to examine the corrosion of civic institutions and the erosion of public reason in the national capital, using a chilling crime as its lens. Written with intellectual rigour and restraint, it avoids sensationalism, positioning non-fiction as both documentation and warning.

Subi Taba won the RNGSS 'Best Fiction' award for Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains: Stories from Arunachal Pradesh, a collection rooted in oral traditions and shaped by contemporary literary sensibility.

Through spare, evocative prose, the book explores memory, belonging, loss and resilience, giving voice to communities and landscapes rarely represented in Indian literature.

The RNGSS 'Best Debut' award was presented to Neha Dixit for The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian.

Through the life of an unnamed woman, the book traces the intersecting forces of gender, poverty and institutional power in contemporary India. Written with restraint, empathy and investigative clarity, it restores dignity to a life rendered invisible by neglect and silence.