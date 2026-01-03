Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman 2025: Winners speak

Best Non-fiction

As a journalist, it is really special to me to receive an award with Ramnathji’s name. As a historian and writer of books, it is very special to be in Chennai, a city that loves literature. When I published my first book of narrative non-fiction about 17 years ago, there were not many of us. Today, I am part of a group, a tribe of writers, who have adopted narrative non-fiction as a way to and need to tell urgent stories, brave stories, and necessary stories as a mantra. History, politics, science, biographies, place and people, all come alive today as narrative non-fiction. We can call it a battleground of ideas, or we can call it, a battle for the future, there is no better time to be a writer. Like my fellow nominees, I am delighted to be here at this place in history and time in history.

- Sudeep Chakravarthi