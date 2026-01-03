Sri Lankan Navy arrests nine fishermen from TN, seizes two boats for alleged crossing of maritime boundary

MAYILADUTHURAI: Nine fishermen and two motorised fishing boats from Mayiladuthurai were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday morning for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Kodiyakarai on Friday night (January 2), official sources said. Of the nine fishermen detained, one hails from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam, while the remaining eight are residents of Mayiladuthurai.

The seized boats were identified as IND-TN-16-MO-519, owned by Manjula, wife of Ponnukutty of Perumalpettai, and IND-TN-16-MO-2070, owned by Mubindhass, son of Thangarasu. The fishermen on board the first boat were K Ponnukutty (48), K Kumar (43), P Reegan (20), all from Perumalpettai, V Anbu Raj (30) from Pudhupettai, and M Kowsigan (26) from Pazhayar, all in Mayiladuthurai.

The second boat was manned by T Madhan, R Kannaiya, and K Thangaraj, all residents of Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai, along with S Kaaturaja, from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam. Following their interception at sea, the fishermen were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.