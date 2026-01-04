Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 3,000 cash assistance per ration card ahead of Pongal

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a Rs. 3,000 cash gift for all family rice ration cardholders ahead of the Pongal festival.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the Rs. 3,000 cash assistance would be provided to all rice ration cardholders, including families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

According to official sources, the State has about 2.23 crore rice ration cardholders and nearly 19,000 families living in rehabilitation camps.

Notably, about 3.8 lakh sugar-only and no-commodity ration cards will not be eligible for the cash component.

The Rs. 3,000 assistance is the highest cash support extended during the Pongal festival since its introduction in 2014, when Rs. 100 was provided.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the then AIADMK government had distributed Rs. 2,500 per ration card.