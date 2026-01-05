DMK alliance lacks clarity, Congress role is uncertain, says Edappadi

SALEM: Calling people to put an end to “the DMK’s family-centric governance” in the coming election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that there was uncertainty within the DMK-led alliance, particularly over whether the Congress would remain part of it till the polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Salem as part of his ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom’ campaign in Veerapandi constituency, Palaniswami said, “There is no clarity on whether the Congress will continue in the alliance or leave before the elections.”

He said the 2026 election should mark the end of, what he described as, “family rule and dynastic politics” in Tamil Nadu. “The people must put a full stop to the DMK’s family-centric governance in the coming elections,” he added.

Criticising the functioning of the ruling government, Palaniswami said, “For most of the DMK government’s tenure, the chief minister failed to focus on development. Now, with elections approaching and fearing defeat, new schemes are being announced.”

He alleged, “In Salem, no major development projects have been implemented under this government, and several projects initiated during the AIADMK regime have been stalled.” Referring to the 100-lake project, he said it was launched during the AIADMK government to benefit four Assembly constituencies in Salem district, but it gathered dust after the DMK came to power.

Raising concern over governance, Palaniswami said protests involving sanitation workers, teachers, farmers and government employees have become widespread across the state.