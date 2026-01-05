DMK alliance lacks clarity, Congress role is uncertain, says Edappadi

SALEM: Calling people to put an end to “the DMK’s family-centric governance” in the coming election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that there was uncertainty within the DMK-led alliance, particularly over whether the Congress would remain part of it till the polls.
Addressing a public meeting in Salem as part of his ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom’ campaign in Veerapandi constituency, Palaniswami said, “There is no clarity on whether the Congress will continue in the alliance or leave before the elections.”
He said the 2026 election should mark the end of, what he described as, “family rule and dynastic politics” in Tamil Nadu. “The people must put a full stop to the DMK’s family-centric governance in the coming elections,” he added.
Criticising the functioning of the ruling government, Palaniswami said, “For most of the DMK government’s tenure, the chief minister failed to focus on development. Now, with elections approaching and fearing defeat, new schemes are being announced.”
He alleged, “In Salem, no major development projects have been implemented under this government, and several projects initiated during the AIADMK regime have been stalled.” Referring to the 100-lake project, he said it was launched during the AIADMK government to benefit four Assembly constituencies in Salem district, but it gathered dust after the DMK came to power.
Raising concern over governance, Palaniswami said protests involving sanitation workers, teachers, farmers and government employees have become widespread across the state.
Maintaining law and order is essential for the state’s functioning, he said, alleging that people are now living in fear, especially women and children.
Citing a recent incident in which a migrant worker was attacked on a train, he questioned the government’s handling of law and order, and pointed out that TN still did not have a permanent Director General of Police. He alleged that despite repeated demands by the AIADMK, the government has not taken action. He further claimed that the DMK government was reluctant to appoint officers from the centre’s approved list as they would function independently.
On the issue of leadership within the ruling party, EPS alleged, “Despite his long political experience, senior leader Duraimurugan has been denied higher responsibility, while Udhayanidhi Stalin has been elevated as Deputy CM without any prior political experience.”