DMK most corrupt in India, insults Hindu beliefs: Amit Shah

PUDUKOTTAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the ruling DMK government as a symbol of corruption and accused it of routinely insulting the beliefs of Hindus. Charging that Chief Minister M K Stalin’s “dream of making his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the next CM” will never come to pass, the senior BJP leader claimed that TN will reject this “one-family rule” and expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will capture power in the state in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the closing ceremony of state BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran’s Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam Yatra at Karuveppilan Gate in the district, Shah alleged that the DMK is “the most corrupt party in India”, claiming that a DMK minister had continued to hold office for 243 days even after being jailed. He alleged that the party’s leaders had been named in multiple cases ranging from a cash-for-jobs scam, money laundering to illegal sand mining and coal scams, and asked whether TN could progress under such a regime.

He alleged that every government scheme under the DMK regime carried a 20% commission and that the state’s finances were being run solely on borrowings and liquor revenue.

Accusing the state government of a pattern of “insulting” Hindu beliefs in TN, Shah claimed that restrictions were imposed in TN during the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, comparisons of Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as dengue and malaria had been made by senior ruling party leaders (a reference to Deputy CM Udhayanidhi), and alleged — without specific examples — that Hindu religious processions had been stopped, and idol immersions barred.