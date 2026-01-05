Medians posing risk? Experts call for revision of low-level design on NH after Cuddalore crash

CHENNAI: The recent Cuddalore accident, which claimed nine lives, has brought renewed attention to the design of low-level centre medians on national highways. While a section of road safety experts and the police have called for the installation of barriers on both sides of the median and increase its height to reduce crash impact and prevent vehicles from crossing into the opposite carriageway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has maintained that there was no flaw in the road geometry or median design at the accident site.

The NHAI said the 20 cm-high low-level median complies with prescribed safety standards and argued that increasing the height of the median could potentially result in more fatalities during highway accidents.

On December 24, an SETC bus en route to Chennai, carrying around 30 people, allegedly lost control, crossed the centre median at Ezhuthur on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH, and entered the opposite carriageway, where it collided with two cars. The height of the centre median on the NH is only 200 mm and about two metres wide.

According to the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) — the apex technical authority that sets highway design standards — the amended Rule 73 (2023) recommends a minimum desirable width of 5 m for low-level medians. In contrast, the low-level median on the Chennai bypass, the Tindivanam-Kanniyakumari NH, and several other locations across the state is only two metres wide.