Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' celebration in Tiruchy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in a Pongal celebration event named "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal," organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Mannarpuram in Tiruchy.
Amith Shah was accorded a wide reception at Mannarpuram by the party cadres. He also joined the party members in preparing the Pongal dish. Pongal was made in 1,008 decorated pots along with sugarcanes placed beside them.
Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Union minister L Murgan, former state president K Annamalai and several others participated in the celebration.
Earlier in the day, Shah also visited the ancient Sri Jambukeshwar Akilandeshwari Temple in Thiruvanaikaval and the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam.
Notably, on Sunday, addressing the crowd in Pudukottai marking the conclusion of 'Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam Yatra' held by state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Shah alleged that DMK is the 'most corrupt party' in the country.
He also made a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government that it routinely insults the beliefs of Hindus. He also claimed that the NDA in the State will secure victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and remarked that people of Tamil Nadu will reject 'one-family rule', soon.
