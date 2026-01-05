Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' celebration in Tiruchy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in a Pongal celebration event named "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal," organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Mannarpuram in Tiruchy.

Amith Shah was accorded a wide reception at Mannarpuram by the party cadres. He also joined the party members in preparing the Pongal dish. Pongal was made in 1,008 decorated pots along with sugarcanes placed beside them.

Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Union minister L Murgan, former state president K Annamalai and several others participated in the celebration.