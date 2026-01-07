Vijay has undoubtedly turned into a political force in Tamil Nadu, says Congress's Praveen Chakravarthy

Addressing mediapersons in Coimbatore, Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Praveen Chakravarty has asserted that TVK chief Vijay has certainly turned into a 'political force' in Tamil Nadu.

He added that people are enthusiastically attending Vijay's rallies and meetings, considering him as an influential political leader and not just as a mere actor.

Recently, Praveen's meeting with Vijay triggered controversy if Congress is intending to ally with TVK and to part ways from the DMK alliance.

However, reacting to the mediaperson's question on it today, Praveen shrugged off, saying, "I just met him. I meet so many people. Why is there a hullabaloo over it?"