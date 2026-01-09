Congress slams BJP over Jana Nayagan censorship row, sends signal to DMK

CHENNAI: Amid speculation regarding overtures from a section within the Congress for electoral alliance with actor Vijay’s TVK for the 2026 polls, the Grand Old Party on Thursday condemned the delay in issuing certificate for Vijay’s last movie ‘Jana Nayagan’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Girish Chodankar, the Congress’s TN in-charge, who is also leading the alliance negotiations with the ruling DMK, in a post on X addressed to the PM, alleged that the centre was targeting Vijay by creating hurdles for his movie. Chodankar blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for interfering with the decision of CBFC for political reasons. He challenged the PM by asking him to “prove 56-inch chest claim” by taking on Vijay, the politician, and not Vijay, the actor.

Interestingly, the Congress has emerged as the only leading party in TN to condemn the delay. Even the actor’s own party, TVK, has not blamed any political party or leader for the delay, which is suspected to have been caused by objections raised by the CBFC regarding certain scenes in the movie.

The rallying of a group of TNCC leaders behind Vijay on the issue has raised further doubts over Congress’s keenness to continue with its present and long-term ally, the ruling DMK. The relation has strained in recent days due to the repeated and vociferous assertion by a group of Congress functionaries that the DMK should not only share seats but also share power by forming a coalition government if the alliance wins the Assembly polls.