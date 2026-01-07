Actor Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan postponed, won't release on Jan 9

The postponement comes amid last‑minute hurdles related to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film had not secured its censor certificate in time for the planned release, prompting legal action by the producers in the Madras High Court, which has reserved its order on the matter.

Jana Nayagan, director H. Vinoth’s first collaboration with Vijay, was widely expected to be Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full‑time entry into politics, adding to the stakes and fan anticipation.

Originally slated to release during the Pongal 2026 festive window, the film had generated strong advance bookings domestically and overseas before the certification delay stalled the rollout.