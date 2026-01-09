Jasmine prices sky rocket to record high in Madurai, touch Rs 12,000 per kg

MADURAI: In an unexpected development, jasmine prices in Madurai have skyrocketed to an all-time high, with the fragrant flower selling at up to Rs 12,000 per kilogram on Friday.

The sharp rise in prices has been attributed to a severe drop in supply, largely due to persistent humidity and foggy conditions affecting cultivation. Traders said this is the highest price jasmine has ever commanded in the State. Farmers, despite investing over Rs 10,000 on fertilisers, have reported poor yields, leaving many distressed as erratic weather continues to take a toll.

According to traders at the Mattuthavani flower market, the prices of several flowers have risen sharply owing to a drastic fall in arrivals. Just a week ago, jasmine was selling at around Rs 2,000 per kg. On Friday morning, prices opened at Rs 6,000 per kg and continued to climb as supplies dried up.

“Hardly 300 kg of jasmine arrived on Friday, compared to nearly 10 tonnes on normal days. The entire stock was sold out by the morning, and by afternoon we had nothing left,” said Manoharan, a trader at the Madurai Meenakshi flower market.