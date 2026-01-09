Jasmine prices sky rocket to record high in Madurai, touch Rs 12,000 per kg

MADURAI: In an unexpected development, jasmine prices in Madurai have skyrocketed to an all-time high, with the fragrant flower selling at up to Rs 12,000 per kilogram on Friday.
The sharp rise in prices has been attributed to a severe drop in supply, largely due to persistent humidity and foggy conditions affecting cultivation. Traders said this is the highest price jasmine has ever commanded in the State. Farmers, despite investing over Rs 10,000 on fertilisers, have reported poor yields, leaving many distressed as erratic weather continues to take a toll.
According to traders at the Mattuthavani flower market, the prices of several flowers have risen sharply owing to a drastic fall in arrivals. Just a week ago, jasmine was selling at around Rs 2,000 per kg. On Friday morning, prices opened at Rs 6,000 per kg and continued to climb as supplies dried up.
“Hardly 300 kg of jasmine arrived on Friday, compared to nearly 10 tonnes on normal days. The entire stock was sold out by the morning, and by afternoon we had nothing left,” said Manoharan, a trader at the Madurai Meenakshi flower market.
Prices in other markets, including Usilampatti, also witnessed a steep surge, ranging between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000 per kg. “In 2018, prices touched Rs 8,500 per kg, which was considered the highest until now. On Friday, prices rose to Rs 10,000–Rs 12,000 per kg. Barely 30 kg arrived in the market and it was sold out by 11 am. With the Pongal season approaching, prices are likely to remain high,” said S. S. Rajapandi, a trader from the Usilampatti flower market.
Speaking about the decline in yield, M. Marudhupandian, a traditional jasmine cultivator from Usilampatti, said, “In recent days, I have harvested barely 250 grams. Due to increased humidity and fog, the yield has dropped drastically. Normally, I get around 10 kg per day. Despite spending nearly Rs 10,000 on fertilisers, the yield has continued to fall over the past couple of months because of adverse climatic conditions.”
He urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a detailed study under the Malligai Mission scheme to address yield loss issues faced by jasmine cultivators.
Meanwhile, prices of other flowers at the Mattuthavani market have also increased. Pichi is selling at Rs 1,200 per kg, Mullai at Rs 1,300, Kanakambaram at Rs 1,500, roses at Rs 180 per kg, while lotus is priced at Rs 20 per flower.
With demand expected to rise further ahead of the Pongal festival, the current price trend is likely to continue, said Murugan, Treasurer of the Mattuthavani Meenakshi Wholesale Flower Traders Association.
Echoing consumers’ concerns, C. Ramalakshmi, a local resident who visited the market, said, “Just 100 grams of jasmine costs nearly Rs 1,000 now. It is completely out of reach for us. We are forced to opt for other flowers like Pichi or Mullai, which themselves cost Rs 1,000 or more per kg. With the festive season, we have no choice but to bear the inflated prices.”