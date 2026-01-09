Preliminary report flags deviations in Tiruchy kidney racket probe; detailed report due in two weeks

TIRUCHY: The State government’s inquiry committee investigating the alleged kidney racket case linked to a Tiruchy-based doctor has submitted its preliminary report to the government, flagging certain deviations and recommending follow-up action by the concerned department, officials said.

Sources said the committee has sought two weeks to submit a detailed report, which is expected to provide a comprehensive picture of what transpired. "The preliminary report has identified deviations and suggested certain actions. A clearer understanding will emerge once the detailed report is submitted," an official said.

The inquiry committee, led by Dr A Pragalathan, Additional Director of Medical Services (Inspection), conducted a three-day field inspection on Wednesday at facilities linked to the case before submitting the initial findings through the Directorate of Medical Services on Friday.

Confirming the submission, Dr Pragalathan said the report was preliminary in nature and that specifics could not be disclosed at this stage. He added that the recommendations made in the report would be examined by the government and the Health Department.

The departmental probe was ordered after Maharashtra Police named Dr G Rajarathinam, attached to STAR KIMS Hospital, as an accused in an alleged kidney racket case, triggering scrutiny by Tamil Nadu health authorities.

Officials said the purpose of the preliminary report is to flag initial concerns and guide immediate administrative review. Any final conclusions, including possible departmental or legal action, will depend on the findings of the detailed report, which is expected to be submitted after two weeks.