Kamal Haasan hails Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi', calls it a DMK 'war drum' ahead of polls

"Before I began watching Parasakthi, I did not expect at all that this film would become the mighty war drum of the election our alliance is going to face. Yes, this film must succeed; this is not just my wish, but also my sincere blessing. This film is a victorious tilak etched into the history of the DMK," Haasan's letter read.

"Overwhelmed by emotion, this note follows as an afterthought. My first appreciation goes to the biopic's powerful story, its director Sudha Kongara, and to my younger brother Sivakarthikeyan, who chose this story, worked tirelessly for it, and is set to achieve success through it," he added.

Kamal Haasan went on to congratulate the rest of the cast and crew, calling them part of "cinematic history."

"My heartfelt congratulations to Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, and all the actors who have become part of this cinematic history; to cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, music composer G.V. Prakash, editor Sathish Suriya, all the technical artists, and everyone who worked on this film," he concluded.