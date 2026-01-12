Protesting sanitary workers will be provided job reinstatement under GCC: Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister PK Sekarbabu and GCC Mayor R Priya met the protesting sanitary workers for the first time after they restarted protests after a mass detention from outside Ripon buildings, on Monday.

They were promised to be reabsorbed into the city corporation workforce with their last-drawn wages, before January 30.

With this, the protesters ended their 57-day hunger strike and a 165-day-long protest.

Official sources said that the workers, through self-help groups, will be appointed as sanitary workers for vacancies in the two corporation-handled zones and the remaining for other similar roles under the corporation.

While Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru was absent during the announcement, the Minister clarified to TNIE that HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu made the announcement only after consultations with him.