TTV Dhinakaran condemns multi-fold, arbitrary hike in Omni bus fare ahead of Pongal

In an X post on Monday, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran condemned the Tamil Nadu Transport Department for its negligent attitude in curbing the multi-fold surge in Omni Bus fares ahead of the Pongal Festival.

He asserted that many Chennai residents who wish to celebrate the occasion at their native places are severely affected due to the surge in omnibus fare, pushing a few of them to even cancel their travel plans.

He added that complaints have arisen that fares for Omni buses operating from Chennai to Madurai have been hiked from Rs 700 to Rs 3,000.

"Travel agencies operating buses from Chennai to Coimbatore have increased the bus fare from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,500, and the bus fare from Chennai to Tirunelveli has also been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 4,000," he noted.