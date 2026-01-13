CBI summons Vijay for second questioning on January 19 in Karur stampede case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned actor-politician Vijay for a second round of questioning on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives last September.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) chief, who underwent around six hours of questioning at CBI headquarters on Monday, was initially asked to return on Tuesday but requested the January 19 date, citing Pongal festivities, the agency official said.

On Monday, during questioning Vijay said that he was not responsible for the crowd crush and had left the venue immediately to avoid further tragedy.

He was questioned on matters related to the rally and subsequent stampede, including the delay in his arrival at the venue at Velusamypuram and his decision to leave the place when the situation worsened.

“He was asked to narrate the sequence of events that could have led to the stampede. He was also asked if he was aware of how congested the venue was and the expected footfall,” an agency official told TNIE.