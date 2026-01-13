TN government urges passengers to book Pongal special bus tickets in advance

The Tamil Nadu transport department has urged the public to book Pongal special buses in advance and avoid hurrying up at the last minute.

The special bus services being operated by the State's transport department are gaining overwhelming response ahead of Pongal festivities.

As of January 12, 2026, a total of 2,092 buses were operated, and an additional 1,010 special buses were also operated to accommodate the heavy rush of passengers.

From January 9 to 12, over 4.88 lakh passengers travelled in the special buses. In addition, 2.57 lakh passengers have also made advanced bookings, so far. Additional buses are also being operated based on the requirements and convenience of the public.

The special bus services run by the State government come essential as Omni-bus agencies have increased the bus fare multi-fold, in an attempt to milk the heavy demand among passengers.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government addressed the issue on January 12 by notifying helpline numbers for the public to report on Omni-bus travel agencies that arbitrarily increase bus fares.

(With additional inputs from PTI)