CM Stalin announces govt job for top bull tamers, Rs-2-crore care centre for bulls

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced government jobs for outstanding Jallikattu bull tamers and a Rs 2-crore treatment and training centre for native bulls at Alanganallur, the iconic arena of the traditional sport.

Speaking at the Alanganallur Jallikattu, Stalin said that tamers who excel by taming the highest number of bulls in Jallikattu events would be considered for suitable posts in the Animal Husbandry Department on a priority basis. The initiative, he said, was aimed at honouring the bravery of youth who preserve Tamil Nadu’s cultural legacy.

The chief minister further announced that a state-of-the-art medical and training facility for Jallikattu bulls would be established in Alanganallur at a cost of Rs 2 crore to ensure quality treatment and scientific care for native breeds.

Recalling Madurai's historic identity as a land of valour, Stalin said witnessing the famed Alanganallur contest filled every Tamilian with pride.

He pointed to the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, created under the Dravidian model government, as symbols of commitment to both knowledge and tradition.

Extending Pongal and New Year greetings, the chief minister said he was happy to make meaningful announcements before the enthusiastic crowd, which responded with loud applause and slogans in his support.