AIADMK poll promises endorse DMK schemes, says minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Reacting to the election promises rolled out by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday, the ruling DMK said Palaniswami’s promises have not only validated the relevance of the ongoing welfare schemes of the MK Stalin government but also showed that AIADMK has no new idea to offer.

In a statement, Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy said Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami had, for the first time, implicitly acknowledged the success of the DMK government’s flagship schemes.

“Palaniswami has merely echoed DMK schemes – Rs 2,000 per month for women, free bus travel for men, housing for all - thereby effectively endorsing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (Rs 1,000 per month for women), the Vidiyal Payanam free bus travel scheme for women, and the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing programme,” Regupathy said.

Regupathy also pointed out that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Palaniswami had promised Rs 2,000 to 60 lakh poor families but paid merely 32 beneficiaries while spending Rs 1.12 crore on publicity for this scheme. No further payment followed.

“Having failed to deliver when in power, his new promise of Rs 2,000 per month appears to be another attempt to mislead voters.”