SIR: The numbers are not adding up in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the heart of Chennai’s Kolathur constituency, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s stronghold, 62-year-old Arokia Mary and her family have been casting their vote in every election for decades. Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this Thikkakulam resident and her loved ones made their way to the booth without fail.

Yet, four members of her family were dropped in the draft electoral roll released on December 19 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Mary is among the 630 voters dropped from her booth, which had 1,366 electors before SIR – a deletion of 46%.

What is bizarre is that 846 people from this booth (62% of the booth’s total electorate before SIR) had voted in 2024. That means in the booth of 1,366 voters, the people voted in 2024 and the number of voters deleted add up to a near impossible 1,476. The two (% voted and % deleted when compared to the total electors present in the booth) make it 108%!

To frame it another way, if one were to believe that the enumeration process of SIR happened in a diligent manner, one should believe the following three corollaries: that every single person actually residing in the booth went out to vote in 2024, that the booth witnessed bogus voting to the extent of at least 8% or that the booth saw mass migrations in the one year since 2024 election.

TNIE’s field inspection and enquiries with officials and residents showed that none of these corollaries could be true, thereby indicating arbitrary and aggressive deletions due to inadequacies in the enumeration phase of SIR.