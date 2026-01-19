Four more gored by bulls during Pongal events in four TN districts

VELLORE/SALEM/MADURAI/KRISHNAGIRI: Four more persons, including a 68-year-old man, lost their lives in various bull-related Pongal events in Vellore, Salem, Madurai and Krishnagiri districts.

In Vellore’s Ariyur, 56-year-old Thilagar of Kattukanar village in Tiruvannamalai district, was gored to death at the eruthu vidum vizha held at Govindareddipalayam on Sunday. Ariyur police said Thilagar had come to Ariyur to celebrate Pongal with his daughter and went to watch the local bull releasing festival. “The bulls were almost near the finishing lines when one of them gored Thilagar. He died on the spot,” police said. Thilagar’s body was sent to the Vellore Government Hospital at Adukkamparai for postmortem examination. A case has been filed and further investigation is under way.

Similarly, another fatal incident was reported from Mecheri near Mettur in Salem district late on Saturday at an erudhattam event. This comes in the wake of the deaths of three others earlier in the day during jallikattu events in the Gangavalli and Attur areas, taking the district’s death toll to four. According to police, the erudhattam event at Mecheri had concluded and the bulls were being taken away by their owners when one of them suddenly went berserk, charged into a group of spectators and gored 58-year-old Rajkumar, a farmer from Mettur. A severely-injured Rajkumar was being transported to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital after first aid, when he succumbed, police said.