Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lays foundation stone for Mamallan reservoir project near Nemmeli

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Mamallan reservoir project near Nemmeli at an outlay of Rs 342.60 crore to meet the drinking water requirements for Chennai city.

The Mamallan reservoir will be constructed in the Kovalam sub-basin between Kelambakkam and Mamallapuram in the Chengalpattu district.

Chief Minister said the surplus water from 69 lakes that drain into the sea will be impounded in the Mamallan reservoir. He added that the dam will benefit over 13 lakh residents across Sholinganallur, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Siruseri, Kelambakkam, Thiruporur and Mamallapuram.

He also said that the reservoir would provide 12 crore litres of water per day and ensure potable water to the suburban areas. The reservoir would cater to the shortfall for drinking water in Chennai and would be used to store the surplus floodwater.