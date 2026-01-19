TTV Dhinakaran, Poovulagin Nanbargal question 'haste' in implementation of Mamallan reservoir project

He highlighted that the environmental enthusiasts and hydrology experts are also flagging the rush over the launch of the project without properly conducting vital studies on the hydrology to understand the characteristics of the catchment areas, long-term sustainability and groundwater flow.

He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the decision as the project would completely change the nature of the Uppankazhi region and added that the region protects people against the devastating effects of climate change.

"While implementing projects like these, the views and opinions of the residents in the area should be considered," he insisted in the X post.