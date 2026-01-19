TTV Dhinakaran, Poovulagin Nanbargal question 'haste' in implementation of Mamallan reservoir project

While Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed that the Mamallan reservoir project to be constructed near Nemmili is a 'historic effort' to meet the drinking water requirement of expanding Chennai city, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran slammed the government's haste in implementing the project.
He questioned why the foundation stone was laid in a hurry before conducting proper studies, despite the strong opposition from 10 fishing villages surrounding the area. "The fishermen have expressed that the project would completely jeopardise their livelihood," he said in an X post.
He highlighted that the environmental enthusiasts and hydrology experts are also flagging the rush over the launch of the project without properly conducting vital studies on the hydrology to understand the characteristics of the catchment areas, long-term sustainability and groundwater flow.
He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the decision as the project would completely change the nature of the Uppankazhi region and added that the region protects people against the devastating effects of climate change.
"While implementing projects like these, the views and opinions of the residents in the area should be considered," he insisted in the X post.
Meanwhile, Poovulagin Nanbargal, a notable environmental organisation, also asserted that the government's urgency in pursuing a project that will heavily impact the fishermen's livelihood and the environment is 'unacceptable'.
It also condemned that the project is being implemented without giving any space to the people, currently engaged in fishing at the site, to express their opinions. reservoir and without conducting proper studies.
"No proper studies were conducted regarding the Mallallan reservoir project," the organisation said in its X post.
The Chief Minister flagged off the commencement of the reservoir works in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, State ministers, Chief Secretary N Murugananthan, and other senior officials today.