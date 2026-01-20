TN Governor's walkout from Assembly breaches legislative traditions: SDPI leader Mubarak

He also added that for a Governor to allege errors in the address like an Opposition party and make personal remarks on the floor is against the Constitution that he had adhered to.

He said that, as per articles 153 and 200 of the Constitution, there is no provision for the Governor to function with complete independence, and the Supreme Court has also insisted on this in various judgments.

"The Governor is supposed to function under the advice of the State cabinet. Yet, he, repeatedly walking out during the assembly session year after year seems as an attempt to brew rivalry with the State government and spoil relationships between constitutional institutions," Mubarak said.

He said that the Governor's act in the Assembly today not only breaches the legislative traditions but also hurts the sentiments of the Tamil people.

He also remarked that, unfortunately, the government and people of Tamil Nadu continue to face such constitutional violations. Notably, Mubarak pressed for the resignation of RN Ravi from his post or for his recall by the central government.