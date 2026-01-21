Sri Lankan Navy arrests seven Indian fishermen for alleged crossing of maritime boundary

NAGAPATTINAM: Seven fishermen from Mayiladuthurai were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday night for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing.

According to officials, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Kodiyakarai coast near Vedaranyam around 2 pm on Tuesday (January 20) in two fibre boats and were apprehended near Neduntheevu around 10 pm.

One of the fibre boats, owned by K Devaraj of Perumalpettai in Tharangambadi taluk, had four fishermen on board, Devaraj, P Sridhar, N Kalaivanan and R Saranraj. The second boat, owned by V Rajesh of Sirkazhi taluk, had three fishermen on board,including the owner, V Rajesh, R Sathya and S Thanivel.

All seven fishermen are residents of Mayiladuthurai district and were staying at Kodiyakarai for fishing activities, officials said.

Last week, the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended a mechanised fishing boat and arrested 10 fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly crossing the IMBL near Neduntheevu.