‘Tamil Nadu ready to bid farewell to DMK,’ says Modi ahead of NDA poll rally near Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to bid farewell to the “corrupt” DMK government in the upcoming Assembly election, as he prepared to kick-start the NDA’s poll campaign in the state.
Ahead of his visit to Madurantakam near Chennai, Modi said the NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were resonating strongly with voters in Tamil Nadu.
“Tamil Nadu is with NDA. I’ll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madurantakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it’s time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK government. The NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state,” Modi said in a post on X.
The Prime Minister will formally launch the NDA’s Assembly election campaign at a mega rally in suburban Madurantakam on Friday. Senior NDA leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, are expected to participate in the event, where Modi is likely to set the tone for a high-voltage campaign against the ruling DMK.
BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said the rally would mark the beginning of the NDA’s election push in the state. “This marks the beginning of the NDA’s campaign under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi ji and Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. It is also the first step towards ending the DMK’s corruption-ridden government and ushering in good governance, opportunities and prosperity for every section,” Goyal said in a post on X.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Madurantakam, located about 87 km from Chennai, in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. A helicopter landing facility has been readied in Chengalpattu district to facilitate Modi’s arrival, a police official said.
Kerala visit earlier in the day
Earlier on Friday, Modi landed in poll-bound Kerala, where he is launching a series of development projects in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. He is also set to flag off new train services aimed at improving regional rail connectivity.
During his Kerala visit, Modi is et to inaugurate infrastructure and welfare initiatives, lay foundation stones for key projects, and is expected to address a BJP–NDA public meeting in the city. The BJP is organising a roadshow as part of the Prime Minister’s programme.
The visits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu come with Assembly elections scheduled later this year in both states, underlining the NDA’s focus on strengthening its political footprint in the southern region.