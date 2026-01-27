TN Congress chief condemns DMK MLA’s remarks, seeks action from CM

He added that through organisational reforms and active engagement at the village sabha level, the Congress was taking up issues related to people’s rights, dignity and livelihoods directly to the masses. Selvaperunthagai also rejected allegations regarding the party’s organisational weakness, stating that such claims were far removed from ground realities.

Calling Thalapathi’s comments an affront to the dignity of alliance politics, Selvaperunthagai urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to take immediate and appropriate action against the DMK leader for publicly insulting the Congress party and its Members of Parliament.

The statement was issued in response to Thalapathi’s speech on Sunday, in which he had launched a sharp attack on the Congress, criticising its leaders for demanding a share in power in Tamil Nadu and questioning the party’s booth-level presence in the State.

Earlier on Monday with Congress MP Manickam Tagore hitting back at the DMK. In a social media post, Tagore asserted that he would insist party higher-ups on fielding its own candidate in Madurai North, in response to Thalapathi' remark.