Will keep Sanatana Dharma close to mind in rest of my tenure: Justice Swaminathan

CHENNAI: Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court said he aims to excel in the remaining four-and-a-half years of his tenure as a judge by “keeping Sanatana Dharma close to mind”.

Before starting his speech at a private award function recently, the judge lit a deepam on a pillar installed at the venue, and quipped whether the organisers could clarify if it is not a survey stone, a remark that referred to the controversy surrounding his earlier judgment on lighting the lamp on the pillar atop Thirupparankundram.

Congratulating the awardees, Justice Swaminathan said while excellence in one’s chosen field is important, character and willingness to serve others matter equally.

“The event has motivated me to excel in the remainder of my tenure, keeping Sanatana Dharma in mind,” he said.

In a lighter vein, the judge said he hoped to serve the rest of his term without being impeached, referring to the impeachment motion moved against him by the DMK and its allies over his judgment on the lighting of deepam at Thirupparankundram.