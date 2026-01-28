'Bigg Boss' fame Diwakar requests TN government to recruit more physiotherapists, citing shortage in GHs

Bigg Boss (Tamil) season 9 contestant and physiotherapist by profession, Diwakar, addressing media persons in Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday, pressed for increased recruitment of physiotherapists on a permanent basis in Government Hospitals and PHCs in TN.
He pointed out the prevailing shortage of physiotherapists in the government health care sector and highlighted that their increased presence would effectively aid people who suffer from physical disabilities.
Notably, he also hailed the recent Kerala HC ruling, permitting physiotherapists to use the Dr prefix. The Court had rejected objections from medical professionals regarding the use of the title 'Dr' by physiotherapists and occupational therapists.
"There is a lack of awareness about physiotherapists and physiotherapy among the general public. A lot of people are considering us as those who give massages to provide relief. No, it isn't like that," Diwakar said.
"For a long time, physiotherapists have been denied due recognition. It was only in 2021 that the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions was created. It finally covered all allied health professionals who were not covered under the National Medical Commission, Dental Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, Pharmacy Council of India, and Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)," he said.
He also thanked PM Modi for introducing the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act that paved the way for the regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services in the sector.
He pointed out that physiotherapy is as time-taxing as an MBBS course. He also stated that with the NEET UG qualification made mandatory for admission to the BPT course from the academic session (2026–27), the standard of the passing-out candidates is likely to improve in the coming years.
Interestingly, in one of the 'Bigg Boss' episodes, Diwakar had recalled how he had to overcome the language barrier while he was pursuing the BPT course.
"I studied in the Tamil medium all during my schooling. It was difficult to converse in English with professors and friends, but I never gave up. I sat with a dictionary in the college library every day, and I progressed," he had said.
That particular episode was a huge hit, for Diwakar being plainly genuine; otherwise, the 'watermelon star' was heavily trolled on social media platforms for being creepy and making cringe comments all through his stay at the 'Bigg Boss' house.