'Bigg Boss' fame Diwakar requests TN government to recruit more physiotherapists, citing shortage in GHs

Bigg Boss (Tamil) season 9 contestant and physiotherapist by profession, Diwakar, addressing media persons in Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday, pressed for increased recruitment of physiotherapists on a permanent basis in Government Hospitals and PHCs in TN.

He pointed out the prevailing shortage of physiotherapists in the government health care sector and highlighted that their increased presence would effectively aid people who suffer from physical disabilities.

Notably, he also hailed the recent Kerala HC ruling, permitting physiotherapists to use the Dr prefix. The Court had rejected objections from medical professionals regarding the use of the title 'Dr' by physiotherapists and occupational therapists.