IAP lauds Kerala High Court order allowing physiotherapists to use Dr prefix

NEW DELHI: The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) welcomed the Kerala High Court’s decision allowing physiotherapists to use the Dr prefix.
The association stated that the judgment enhances recognition of physiotherapists as primary healthcare professionals.
IAP President Prof. Dr Sanjiv K. Jha described the judgment as “far-reaching for health care delivery in India.”
“The judgment marks a decisive step forward for lakhs of practising physiotherapists and physiotherapy students nationwide,” he noted.
He was responding to the Kerala High Court’s recent order, which rejected objections from medical professionals regarding the use of the title 'Dr' by physiotherapists and occupational therapists.
The court ruled that the title 'doctor' is not exclusive to medical professionals. Justice VG Arun dismissed the pleas from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), and others.
In September last year, the Union Health Ministry initially stated that physiotherapists could not use the “Dr” prefix as they are not medical doctors, but later reversed its position, allowing its use.
Prof Jha added that this decision represents more than a legal victory; it is a collective achievement for the physiotherapy community.
He further said that the order reinforces the role of physiotherapists as primary healthcare professionals who contribute significantly to disease prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and functional restoration.
He noted that the verdict is historic as it formally recognises the independent professional identity, autonomy, and dignity of physiotherapists across India.
"The ruling will enhance patient access to ethical physiotherapy services, support independent professional practice, and promote advancements in education, research, and public health, contributing meaningfully to a healthier India," he said.
Prof Jha stated that the Court has thus established a strong legal precedent recognising physiotherapy as a scientific, evidence-based, and autonomous healthcare profession in India.
The IAP represents over 70,000 members.
Dr Ruchi Varshney, National Head of the Women's Cell at IAP, said, “This historical achievement is the outcome of years of sustained advocacy, unity, and unwavering commitment to professional integrity within the physiotherapy fraternity."
Dr Yagna Shukla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals (NCAHP), stated that the Court highlighted the importance of Section 64 of the NCAHP Act, noting that Parliament passed the Act after careful consideration.
"The Court clarified that the NCAHP-prescribed curriculum for physiotherapists will prevail, as notified by the Commission last year", she said.
Dr KM Annamalai, President of the Physiotherapy Council, observed that the Court clearly distinguished the scope of practice of healthcare professionals, noting that while physiotherapists do not prescribe medicines or provide allopathic treatment, their services are distinct, independent, and autonomous.