IAP lauds Kerala High Court order allowing physiotherapists to use Dr prefix

NEW DELHI: The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) welcomed the Kerala High Court’s decision allowing physiotherapists to use the Dr prefix.

The association stated that the judgment enhances recognition of physiotherapists as primary healthcare professionals.

IAP President Prof. Dr Sanjiv K. Jha described the judgment as “far-reaching for health care delivery in India.”

“The judgment marks a decisive step forward for lakhs of practising physiotherapists and physiotherapy students nationwide,” he noted.

He was responding to the Kerala High Court’s recent order, which rejected objections from medical professionals regarding the use of the title 'Dr' by physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

The court ruled that the title 'doctor' is not exclusive to medical professionals. Justice VG Arun dismissed the pleas from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), and others.

In September last year, the Union Health Ministry initially stated that physiotherapists could not use the “Dr” prefix as they are not medical doctors, but later reversed its position, allowing its use.

Prof Jha added that this decision represents more than a legal victory; it is a collective achievement for the physiotherapy community.