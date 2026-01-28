Congress prez red-flags MLA’s remark, DMK asks functionaries not to talk about seats, alliance

CHENNAI/MADURAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday asked its functionaries not to discuss about allies or seat sharing in public. The party’s diktat follows Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s (TNCC) sharp reaction to DMK’s Madurai North MLA G Thalapathi’s critical remarks of the grand old party and two of its MPs at a meeting in Madurai recently.

That Thalapathi’s remarks was in bad taste was indicated by the strong reaction from TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, who has thus far spoken strongly in favour of the party continuing its alliance with the DMK, and even urging functionaries of his own party not to discuss alliance matters in the open.

In a post on X, the state Congress chief strongly condemned Thalapathi’s remarks made at a meeting to honour the martyrs of language struggle, and urged Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin to take action against the MLA.

“I urge the chief minister on behalf of TNCC to take appropriate action against DMK’s Madurai urban district secretary Thalapathi, who stomped over the dignity of the alliance, disrespected the grand old Congress party in public, and spoke disparagingly against the party’s MPs,” he said, adding the MLA’s speech was unnecessary and condemnable.

Responding to Thalapathi’s remarks, Selvaperunthagai said TNCC was in the process of finishing the work of constituting booth-level committees, and was working directly with the people. Thapalathi had criticised Congress for demanding share in power when, according to him, the party did not have presence at booth-level. He also attacked Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Jothimani for being vocal about this demand.