'Washing machine model': DMK MP Kanimozhi takes dig at political alliances, defections in TN

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Thursday questioned whether a "washing machine" model of politics had reached Tamil Nadu, using the phrase in a jibe over the state's political developments.

In a post on X, she drew parallels with political strategies used earlier in northern India and questioned whether similar trends were now emerging in Tamil Nadu.

"I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?" she said.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leaders and former Tamil Nadu Ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar announced that they will be joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking a significant political development in the state's evolving political landscape.

In separate statements issued to the media, both leaders confirmed their decision to align with TVK and continue their public life under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. They said the move has been made with the intent of strengthening their commitment to public service and working more closely with the people under a new political platform.