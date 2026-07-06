'Erasing Dravidian model': DMK slams TVK over removal of Stalin's name from desalination project plaque

Amid growing political feud in Tamil Nadu, the DMK on Monday slammed the TVK government over the alleged removal of a plaque containing former chief minister MK Stalin's name for a desalination project

The DMK took strong exception to the removal of the plaque for the 150 million litres per day (MLD) capacity second phase of the Nemmeli desalination plant, about 48 km from Chennai, saying the action was tantamount to "erasing" the Dravidian model government project and affixing the TVK "sticker".

The Rs 1,516 crore project was commissioned by Stalin in February 2024 during his tenure as Chief Minister to provide drinking water to around 9 lakh residents in Chennai's southern suburbs and the IT corridor.

While the DMK claimed that the plaque was removed ahead of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit, an official denied any such move.

In a strongly worded statement, the DMK condemned the removal, saying it was an act of "welcoming fear and incompetence".

It sought to know how the ruling dispensation could stoop to "erasing" the history of Chennai's drinking water solution.

The recent weeks has seen heightened tension between the two parties following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam accusing the DMK of attempting to poach its legislators and also the arrest of former DMK minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan in a case relating to his derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister.