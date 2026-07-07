SC pulls up DMK, refuses to entertain plea on TN ministers' influencing witnesses in Karur stampede case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the DMK's plea alleging that Tamil Nadu ministers were influencing witnesses in the Karur stampede case, while also pulling up the party for questioning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's planned meeting with the victims' families.

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe asked the DMK as to how can the court regulate the visit of the executive head.

The bench asked the DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, how visiting stampede victims amounts to influencing witnesses.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10.

The court told Kumar that the DMK may wish to withdraw its plea and avail any other remedy under law or else the court will dismiss it.

Kumar agreed to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach any other forum.

The top court dismissed the plea as withdrawn.