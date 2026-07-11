No fixed 1-km buffer around Pallikaranai Ramsar site: Wetland Authority tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) has told the Madras High Court that the much-debated 1-km “zone of influence” around the Pallikaranai marsh cannot be treated as a fixed buffer.

It has also said that the final extent can be determined only through a scientific exercise under the Wetlands Rules, 2017.

In a status report filed before the court, Srinivas R Reddy, member secretary of the TNSWA, said the zone of influence is “not a fixed or uniform area” but varies from wetland to wetland depending on hydrology, topography, drainage patterns and adjoining land use.

The authority argued that the extent of the zone must be delineated using scientific methods, including digital elevation models and field verification.

Though the matter was listed on Friday, it did not come up for hearing and has now been posted for Wednesday.

The authority also clarified that the 1-km zone shown in the draft Integrated Management Plan (IMP), prepared by Care Earth Trust before Pallikaranai was designated a Ramsar site in April 2022, was merely “indicative in nature”.

According to the affidavit, the draft report was submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) only to place on record the administrative steps being taken to protect the marshland.

The draft IMP envisaged the zone of influence as multiple buffer zones at 250-metre intervals, divided into eight directional segments. The mapped buffers extended up to 1 km around the marsh.

However, the Wetland Authority pointed out that the same report had cautioned against adopting a conventional buffer model for Pallikaranai.

Quoting the draft plan, it told the High Court that “both the buffer model and directional model to delineate the zone of influence have been rendered fallacious in view of the intense built-up area abutting the marsh”.

It added that hydrological influences were largely limited to sheet flows, as many connecting channels had been converted for other land uses.