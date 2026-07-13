Annamalai says party will bring change in 2031

COIMBATORE: Former BJP Tamil Nadu president and chief mentor of We The Leaders K Annamalai on Sunday said his party would usher in a change of government in the state in 2031, hinting that it would only enter electoral politics in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the first conference of We The Leaders themed on ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ in Pollachi in Coimbatore district, Annamalai said that 54% of the people who had joined the party are below the age of 40. “It is these people, who view society differently, that brought about a change in government in Tamil Nadu in 2026. They are going to bring about another change in government in 2031,” he said.

Announcing the launch of a trade union forum called En Mann, En Makkal, he said 1.5 lakh people will be trained at the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics in Coimbatore by October 2027.

“Since the organisation was launched on June 5, 19 lakh people have joined in 38 days... Just by seeing so many come here without any invitation, it is clear that there are good people in TN waiting for an opportunity. When those joining us reach 50 lakh, it will mean the people of TN are calling us,” he said. Of the 19 lakh, he said 83% are men, and 17% women.

Clarifying the organisation’s position, he said, “We The Leaders is going to be a healthy political party. It’ll be there before the people of TN in 2031.”