'Religion must be confined to home': Annamalai unveils political roadmap with secular pitch

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said his voluntary movement, We The Leaders, would eventually become a political party and indicated that it would follow a secular political approach.
Addressing his foundation's first conference in Pollachi, Annamalai said he was "always a proud nationalist and Indian" and that his goal was to see Tamil Nadu emerge as a leading state.
He questioned whether a proud Tamilian could be opposed to the idea of India or whether a proud Indian could be set against Tamil identity.
"We do not need that politics," he asserted.
Known for his combative style during his time in the BJP, Annamalai struck a conciliatory tone towards the ruling TVK government, saying it should be supported if it falters.
Referring to the TVK government, Annamalai said many of its MLAs had risen from ordinary backgrounds after overcoming significant challenges.
"They are not someone who have been legislators for 15 or 20 years. All ministers are first time ministers barring Sengottaiyan. They will stumble, trip and when that happens a good society lifts them up and not push them down," he said.
Reiterating that his movement would eventually become a political party, Annamalai said it would stand for "healthy politics" rather than power politics. "There need not be any doubt about it. This (foundation) will become a political party."
He said more than 1.9 million people had joined the movement in the past 38 days. "When this count touches 50 lakh it means that Tamil Nadu people are inviting, welcoming us."
Annamalai said the party would present itself to the people in 2031 on the plank of "healthy politics".
"People will give us that opportunity," he said.
"The conference was not to cause trouble to the newly elected government but aimed at eliminating drugs. This rally is not blame a political party. This rally is not to allege that a (particular) leader is not good," he added.
Highlighting the state's finances, Annamalai referred to public debt and claimed that the TVK government would borrow at least Rs 85,000 crore this year and Rs 80,000 crore next year. He alleged total borrowings would reach Rs 14-15 lakh crore by the end of its term in 2031.
He said: "Our responsibility is to bring good leaders... when every individual begins working (for social causes), transformation will unfold in front of our eyes and you will see that."
The former BJP leader also said that a true Hindu treated everyone equally and did not consider anyone "high or low".
He said: "I am a Hindu, I sport sacred ash, kumkum; but when I step out, I lock up my caste and religion inside my house and stand before you as an ordinary man common to all the people. There is no need to highlight and display religion everytime."
He added: "True Hindu treats all equally, he does not talk that one is superior and that another is inferior. He will say that everyone must go together in a straight line. That is my Hindu philosophy... caste and religion are outside of this movement... enough is enough as regards the caste and religion-centric politics."
He said religion was deeply important to every individual but should remain within the private sphere.
Annamalai praised Mahatma Gandhi for leading India to independence and said service, the transformation of Tamil Nadu and women's development would be central to We The Leaders.
He also rejected allegations that he was anti-Hindu for supporting the TVK government's move to grant Inam category lands to beneficiaries in Karur, saying such lands had no connection with temple properties.
Referring to the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election, he said voters under the age of 39 had brought about the change in government.
He expressed confidence that young voters would play a decisive role again in the 2031 election.
Annamalai said no one should be compelled to join the movement and that participation should be voluntary.
Over the next six months, the movement would focus on six major issues, including environmental protection and women's safety, he said.
Six resolutions were adopted at the anti-drug conference, including calls to curb drug abuse, tackle alcohol dependence and stop the illegal sale of liquor. One resolution called for the closure of liquor outlets located near educational institutions, places of worship and bus termini.
The slogan 'Maaruvom Maatruvom' (we will transform and bring about change) echoed through the conference, where several students also took an anti-drug pledge.
The Pollachi conference was Annamalai's first major public event since leaving the BJP.
(With inputs from PTI)