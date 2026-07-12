'Religion must be confined to home': Annamalai unveils political roadmap with secular pitch

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said his voluntary movement, We The Leaders, would eventually become a political party and indicated that it would follow a secular political approach.

Addressing his foundation's first conference in Pollachi, Annamalai said he was "always a proud nationalist and Indian" and that his goal was to see Tamil Nadu emerge as a leading state.

He questioned whether a proud Tamilian could be opposed to the idea of India or whether a proud Indian could be set against Tamil identity.

"We do not need that politics," he asserted.

Known for his combative style during his time in the BJP, Annamalai struck a conciliatory tone towards the ruling TVK government, saying it should be supported if it falters.

Referring to the TVK government, Annamalai said many of its MLAs had risen from ordinary backgrounds after overcoming significant challenges.

"They are not someone who have been legislators for 15 or 20 years. All ministers are first time ministers barring Sengottaiyan. They will stumble, trip and when that happens a good society lifts them up and not push them down," he said.

Reiterating that his movement would eventually become a political party, Annamalai said it would stand for "healthy politics" rather than power politics. "There need not be any doubt about it. This (foundation) will become a political party."

He said more than 1.9 million people had joined the movement in the past 38 days. "When this count touches 50 lakh it means that Tamil Nadu people are inviting, welcoming us."

Annamalai said the party would present itself to the people in 2031 on the plank of "healthy politics".

"People will give us that opportunity," he said.

"The conference was not to cause trouble to the newly elected government but aimed at eliminating drugs. This rally is not blame a political party. This rally is not to allege that a (particular) leader is not good," he added.