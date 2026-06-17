Movement on 'right track' to become political party by July: Annamalai

Claiming that his movement "will not fail, will not lie, and will not lead the people to the wrong path", Annamalai said "for us, we are equal to all religions and there is no second thought about that".

"Our aim in the coming months is that this membership drive will keep going. As we move forward, our objective is to transform our organisation into a people's movement to talk about the various issues in the state," he said.

Raising various issues, especially drug menace among the youth in the state, Annamalai said this will be taken up as a mass public movement at the grassroot level. He also said that technocrats are bewildered not knowing how to enter politics.

"Between 40 and 50 years of age, Tamil people, who have achieved a lot, across the globe including in US and London do not know how to enter politics here".

Annamalai also said that his outfit, after turning into a political party, will also bring "term limit" for the politicians. "Discarding the very old and bringing in new, it must keep happening", he said.