DMK trying to hijack student protests against NEET, alleges TVK minister Nirmal Kumar

Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmal Kumar has accused the DMK of attempting to hijack and politicise the ongoing student protests against NEET.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Kumar said a state law alone could not override NEET regulations and reiterated the ruling TVK government's stand against the entrance examination.

"The Tamil Nadu government cannot bypass NEET simply by passing a state law, as central laws cannot be overridden that way. Our stand has been clear from the beginning-we do not want NEET," the state minister for Energy Resources and Law said.

He dismissed the political rhetoric surrounding the issue, calling the resignation demands and legislative moves mere "eyewash" that would do little to help students.

Targeting the DMK's role in the recent protests, Kumar alleged that party workers were trying to hijack the student-led agitation.

"The DMK is entering student movements to hijack them, which is a cheap political act. Students themselves chased away DMK workers who turned up wearing party-branded T-shirts. They must stop such disgraceful activities immediately," he alleged.